WSVN’s Bob Leider honored with posthumous award from Habitat Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward honored the late Bob Leider, WSVN’s longtime executive vice president and general manager, with a special award at a ceremony held in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The nonprofit organization was a big part of Leider’s life, and on Wednesday night, his family was on hand at the Spirit of Humanity Awards to accept the Soul of Humanity Award on his behalf.

The ceremony, held at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, gave Habitat Broward an opportunity to recognize those who have helped families move into their first homes, starting neighborhoods and communities.

2019 has been a big year for Habitat Broward. A project in Pompano Beach, more than 10 years in the making, is taking shape. This past summer, the first of 77 families moved into their new homes.

“It feels amazing,” said one of the new homeowners.

For Leider’s loved ones and others who knew him, it was a bittersweet moment, because days before those first families moved in, the man who’d envisioned this first-of-its-kind build passed away.

Nancy Daly, co-chair of Habitat Broward’s Women Build organization, recalled the somber occasion.

“I think dedicating those homes without Bob, three days after he passed away, was probably the most challenging thing I’ve ever been through,” she said.

Ansin’s daughter, Kim Ball, delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech after accepting the award from WSVN owner Ed Ansin.

“Thank you so much for allowing our father to fulfill his dream of changing lives,” said Ball.

“I know Bob was a very humble person. He would probably have some regret about receiving an award like this, but he truly deserves it,” said Ansin. “We all miss him, and we’ll all remember him.”

There were several awards handed out, including the Community Reinvestment Spirit of Humanity Award to the City of Pompano Beach. None of the work Habitat does would be possible without the recipients who graced the stage on Wednesday.

But a big part of the night belonged to Leider. Just as they did this summer at the dedication, his friends and family said they felt him in the room.

“He was a wonderful guy. He was just a wonderful guy,” said philanthropist Rick Case, owner of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Of all the things he loved about Habitat, Ball said one thing sticks out as a favorite.

“He loved giving the key, and whenever he would give a key to the homeowners, he said, ‘There’s one rule: You can only watch Channel 7,'” she said.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.