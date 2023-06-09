FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man wrongfully convicted is now getting payback.

Fifty-three-year-old Leonard Cure will receive a historic compensation of $817,000 from the state.

Cure is the first man exonerated by the Broward State Attorney’s office.

He was released from prison in 2020 after serving 17 years for a crime that he did not commit.

Cure will also receive 120 hours worth of college tuition and fees.

