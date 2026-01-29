FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man who spent months behind bars is breathing a sigh of relief after he was released from jail when new evidence proved he was innocent.

Tyon Jacques spent part of his Wednesday afternoon playing with his cousin and enjoying time with his family after the 20-year-old spent months in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Continue to thank God for the position that you are in. Once again, everybody is not as fortunate as me,” said Jacques.

Jacques was initially arrested in August 2025 for stealing a laptop during a social media marketplace meetup. At the time, he was already on probation for breaking into cars.

“I’ve been trying to change my life, just trying to do better,” said Jacques.

Despite some solid evidence that placed him at the scene, including a surveillance image that placed him there and positive identification by a deputy, his family said Jacques was recovering from meningitis at home after a weekend out of town when the crime occurred.

“I don’t justify wrongdoing. When they came to me and told me he broke in three cars, they didn’t have to come and get him. I turned him in to them. That’s the type of grandma I am,” said Benita McKnight, Jacques’ grandmother. “But robbing someone at gunpoint, at knifepoint, that’s just not Tyon Jacques.”

Although his family provided an alibi for Jacques, he was still selected out of a lineup of potential suspects for the crime.

The father of two remained in jail while authorities recovered the stolen laptop.

As he awaited trial, Jacques’ family pushed for DNA testing to prove his innocence. If he had been convicted, he could’ve wound up spending decades in jail.

The test could detect DNA remnants from microscopic skin cells left on the laptop.

“I’ve been asking since August, ‘Where’s the DNA? Where’s the DNA?'” said Benita.

“We did what we had to do for my nephew to be vindicated. We were calling people, we were asking for help,” said Alexis McKnight, Jacques’ aunt.

Jacques said he gave a DNA sample after he spent about two weeks in jail.

Two months later, somebody else confessed in a signed affidavit to stealing the laptop. That prompted prosecutors to order the DNA test to confirm.

The crime lab report, dated Jan. 21, ruled out Jacques as a suspect, paving the way for his release in the following days.

Jacques reflected on all the special moments and holidays he missed during his time behind bars.

“I missed Thanksgiving, my son’s birthday. I missed my birthday, I missed my mother’s birthday, my sister’s birthday, I missed Christmas,” said Jacques.

His family said they’re upset it took officials five months to clear his name.

“For something you didn’t do, one day is too long,” said Alexis.

The public defender’s office acknowledged that the timeframe in Jacques’ case isn’t unusual and, in fact, other defendants are subjected to even longer waits.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the case:

“In September, during the course of this investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives submitted evidence for DNA analysis. DNA testing is a multi-step forensic process, and cases are prioritized along with urgent violent crimes. The process is thorough and entails multiple levels of analysis. So, it is not unusual for results to take some time.”

BSO said it handles 20,000 cases each year, and the rise in what’s called touch DNA, which was used in Jacques case, has kept their labs even busier.

The agency added that even when someone is arrested, the investigation into the case continues.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, the judge gave Jacques two years’ probation on his original charge related to car thefts but dropped the charges related to the stolen laptop case, allowing him to walk out of jail.

After the monthslong ordeal came to an end, Jacques thanked his family for their persistence and unwavering belief in his innocence.

“It could’ve been anyone. Sadly, it was me. I feel like the reason I’m out right now today is because of my family, honestly,” said Jacques. “Anybody can change. They just need the right support.”

As for the person who confessed to stealing the laptop, prosecutors said they don’t have full confidence he was the right person either.

