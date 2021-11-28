MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after, authorities said, he caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar while traveling against traffic, sending one driver to the hospital.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place along the northbound lanes, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, at around 4:40 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the wreck involved a black Lexus, a silver Honda, a gray Honda and a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the driver of the black Lexus, 43-year-old Ciazaris Emilio Rodriguez, was traveling south along the northbound lanes when he struck the wall on the left shoulder and was redirected toward the center lane.

Investigators said the silver Honda collided with the Lexus, and the gray Honda struck the tractor-trailer after the driver swerved to the right to avoid hitting the other two vehicles.

Only minor injuries were reported, but one driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged for driving under the influence.

All lanes were blocked when the crash took place but were reopened at around 6:20 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.