POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - People that were left rattled after a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in Pompano Beach on Monday described what they saw and heard.

7News spoke to people that had family members living at the complex. Now, they just want to get in touch with their loved ones to make sure they’re OK.

A trail of black smoke plagued the helicopter that was only up in the air for around two minutes. It didn’t take long for it to spin out of control.

Two people who lived at the apartment complex and were sent to the hospital, were released Monday afternoon. The next step for the family is to work on picking up the pieces.

“We’ve always seen a whole lot, but what we witnessed here today, earlier today, was just another sad tragic story, event, that we have to forgot how to survive through,” said Terran Vandiver, helicopter crash victim.

Vandiver was released from the hospital.

His niece, Tanahjae Bigelow, rushed to the scene once she heard about the crash. The only information she knew at the time was that her two uncles who live there were sent to the hospital.

“It’s just shocking,” Bigelow said. “It’s not, it’s not good for anyone right now.”

The helicopter landed on top of the apartment complex, which was also the home of Bigelow’s late grandmother.

“She passed last October,” Bigelow said.

“I don’t know how they got out, that’s the thing,” she said. “I just think they knew that it was on fire and probably the neighbors were knocking on the door trying to get them out.”

Bigelow rushed over from her Boyton Beach home when she heard about the crash.

“So this is just a shock to us coming down here,” she said. “Most of it went through her living room. So that’s why it’s a big shock to everyone.”

From an aerial view, damage was seen in the living room Bigelow and her family spent so much time in.

Although her uncles are expected to be OK, not everyone at the complex survived.

“We lost a victim, or a civilian was killed inside of that residence,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Along the victim, was one of Sheriff Tony’s first responding brothers, 50-year-old Terryson Jackson, who was in that helicopter.

Sheriff Tony said that made this incident so much harder to process.

“To be honest with you, I’m not assessing the damage of the buildings, I’m worried about my guys,” Tony said. “Right now, property can get repaired and fixed, we have insurance for these types of things, not to mitigate it, but the most important priority right now is that we lost really two people in an accident. We’re gonna look at what we can do to better ourselves to make sure we mitigate these types of things.”

7News camera captured the two survivors surveying the damage at the complex. It is unclear where they two were at the time of the crash.

The Red Cross was at the scene to assist people that needed help.

The massive fire that was a result of this crash destroyed at least two of the apartment units.

