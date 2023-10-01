FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A momentous celebration unfolded as Harold L. Smith, a World War II veteran, marked his 100th birthday in Fort Lauderdale, joining an exclusive centenarian club.

Friends and family from across the country gathered to honor the remarkable milestone.

Smith, in good humor, expressed his surprise at the attention.

“It’s quite a revolution. Wow. Strange, I’m not used to this, you know? Just not used to it. Uh, uh, well, I say, ‘Let’s get this party over, let me go back to work,'” he said as the crowd laughed.

The centenarian received commendations from both Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden for his extraordinary service. In a fitting tribute to his military contributions, Smith was promoted to the rank of Colonel for his dedication to the U.S. Army Air Forces.

Smith’s century of life is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the resilience and courage displayed by the Greatest Generation during World War II.

