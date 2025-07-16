POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers were rescued after being stranded nine stories high in Pompano Beach.

The man and woman were doing repair work on a building Wednesday morning when their boom lift lost power, stranding them in the air.

Officials say the workers were up there for several hours before calling 911.

There was a large response from fire rescue, and both workers were able to be transferred from the lift to the roof of the building safely.

The rescue took place off of Cypress Island Drive in the Cypress Bend Community.

Officials say no one was hurt, but the two workers were shaken up a bit after being stranded for hours.

As of now, there is no word on the exact work taking place, but residents confirm that the buildings have been under repair for some time now.

What exactly caused the boom lift to lose power remains unknown.

