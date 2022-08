OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers were rushed to the hospital after suddenly feeling sick.

7Skyforce was over an Oakland Park business on Northeast 12th Terrace near 40th Place, where firefighters said people got sick after making ice cream.

Six people were taken to the hospital for anxiety and trouble breathing.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.