DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a worker to the hospital following a major mishap in Davie involving a tree stump grinder.

The incident took place at the Estates of Stirling Lake community, Friday afternoon.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the victim got his leg caught in the machine while trying to remove a tree from the backyard of a home.

Paramedics transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.