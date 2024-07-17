FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger on the job for a construction worker who was nearly electrocuted in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units on Wednesday responded to a home under construction near Southeast 11th Court and Sixth Terrace in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Officials said the man was knocked unconscious when rebar he was carrying touched some power lines.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with traumatic injuries.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

