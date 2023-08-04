PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker was killed after they fell off a cement terminal at Port Everglades, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located at 2600 Eisenhower Blvd., Friday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered the deceased male inside machinery.

Rescue crews are attempting to remove the body from the silo.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit are investigating the death.

