FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker was rushed to the hospital following a frightening fall.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the area near Southeast 13th Street and 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The worker was working on the roof of a home when fell about 15 feet onto the top of the garage.

Video captured the man being placed on a gurney and lowering him down from the roof.

He was taken to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center. His condition is unclear.

