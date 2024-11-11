WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A construction worker was critically injured after an apparent electrocution at a construction site in Weston, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the 2300 block of Glades Circle, just after 9 a.m., Monday, where a private contractor reportedly came into contact with an underground electrical line while operating heavy machinery.

The injured man was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.