DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a thief who allegedly stole a 2014 Sprinter Mercedes van that was right outside the house of its owner.

The work truck is owned by Lorenzo Diaz, a general contractor, whose livelihood has been threatened by one act of theft. Now, he is seeking answers.

“It bothers me,” said Lorenzo. “I don’t want to say it, but it bothers me.”

The incident occurred at his residence in Davie at around 1 a.m. Thursday. A silhouetted figure came onto his property off Orange Dr. near the Florida Turnpike and into his fenced backyard.

He said the threat was incredibly close to both his home and his family.

“I mean, not only, I’ve got four kids,” he said. “I mean you can see it, you know, not big enough to defend themselves.”

Diaz believes the thief jumped the fence and opened the gate by using a remote control that he also stored in his van. Most of his work equipment was also stolen.

“I leave my key inside the car, and I guess he found it easy, so he started the car, he opened the gate and took off,” said Diaz. “Like my chipping hammer, welding machine, grinder, my compressor, my saw, my van was fully loaded.”

An outside storage shed with other tools was left untouched, however the loss still severely hinders Diaz’s ability to work.

The crime has created an air of unease in the household and the community, one that Diaz says is worrying.

“I don’t feel comfortable,” he said “Honestly, for some reason, Davie is changing. When I moved in here, like when I built this house 22 years ago, it was completely different than what is now. So we kind of feel worried now.”

If you or anyone who may know has information on this crime, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, or Diaz himself at 786-380-9728. He is offering $2,000 for information on his stolen vehicle.

