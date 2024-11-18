DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A work truck, which had previously gone missing in Davie, was found.

A 2014 Sprinter Mercedes was allegedly stolen Thursday night right outside the owner’s home off Orange Drive near the Florida Turnpike.

Lorenzo Diaz, a South Florida contractor, said the thieves hopped his fenced backyard and opened a gate using a remote control that was inside his truck.

Days later, Diaz called 7News saying his Ford pickup truck was found in West Palm Beach.

“I’m happy that I got the van back. That’s what I want and I’m very happy that I got my van back,” he said.

But even with his van back, Diaz said the tools inside were nowhere to be found.

“I found a piece of paper where the guy impounded some tools. I found it in the truck so I handed it to the police,” he said.

Diaz said the receipt brings him one step closer to finding his tools.

“I feel good, I mean I can’t complain. I know I’m missing a lot of the tools but I’m happy with getting my truck back,” he said.

He said the theft kept him unable to work for many days but now he’s grateful his beloved work van is back where it belongs.

“Oh I feel great, I feel happy, I can’t complain. I feel happy. I mean, thank you Channel 7 for everything, what they did, thank you for you guys coming back. I appreciate it,” he said.

One person is in custody.

Palm Beach Sheriff Office hope to find the stolen tools by Monday so Diaz can return to work as soon as possible.

