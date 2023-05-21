POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a special weekend for four Broward County families that received the keys to their future homes — all made possible by generous sponsors, some local female power and Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

7News cameras captured the new homeowners at a dedication ceremony held at the Rick Case Habitat Community, Saturday morning.

“This is the power of women helping women, women supporting women, women lifting women up,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group. “This isn’t a handout; this is a hand up.”

It was all part of this years Women Build — female business leaders rolling up their sleeves alongside future homeowners putting in that sweat equity

“Its empowering. I mean, it sets an example: that women have the power to get things done if they put their mind to it,” said Kelly Koenig with City Furniture.

One of the new homeowners, Assitan Niangadou-Sidibe, addressed the audience at the dedication ceremony.

“Like most immigrants, I came to the United States of America in search of the American dream,” she said. “A home means a family, love, happiness, stability, a peace of mind.”

For Niangadou-Sidibe and her family, their journey to achieve the American dream took a tragic pause when her husband passed away unexpectedly. Now they are back on track and will soon call the house they helped build their new home.

“After my husband passed away in 2021, one of my co-workers, out of compassion, told me about the Habitat for Humanity’s program,” she said.

Habitat grants interest-free mortgages for those who don’t qualify for traditional funding, as long as they’re willing to put in the hard work.

“It’s really a journey, which takes a good dose of willpower, patience, flexibility, hard work, consistency to get to its end,” said Niangadou-Sidibe.

“It’s an opportunity to actually make home ownership become a reality for somebody that might not otherwise be able to do it,” said Sean Dunn, co-owner of JR Dunn Jewelers. “We all know how important that is.”

“And we gave them the keys. Everyone’s happy, and I hope that they live happily ever after,” said Sharon Gustafson with Feather Sound.

Niangadou-Sidibe and her loved ones join a community of opportunity and determination, growing one roof and family at a time.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

