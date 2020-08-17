Woman’s fatal shooting, crash in Pompano Beach investigated as homicide

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash in Pompano Beach has led to a homicide investigation after, authorities said, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said 21-year-old Jael Findlay slammed into a tree along the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Officials said she had been shot several times.

Paramedics transported Findlay to the hospital, where she later died.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

