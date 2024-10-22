CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has shut down the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol and Coral Springs Police units have responded to the scene of the incident near University Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

CSPD said they received a call about a dead woman on the expressway, just before 3:40 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the area captured officials in the area and have set up blue tents. A white tarp was seen over a body, lying under a white tent on the side of the road.

No details have been released about the deceased woman or the cause of death.

All northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is forced to exit and reenter at Coral Ridge Drive while officials investigate.

Westbound traffic on the Sawgrass Expressway is being affected as traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

CSPD is handling the death investigation.

