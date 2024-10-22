CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs for hours after a woman’s body was found on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Coral Springs Police units responded to the scene near University Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

CSPD said they received a call about a dead woman on the expressway, just before 3:40 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the area after officials set up tents. A white tarp was seen over a body, lying under a white tent on the side of the road.

No details have been released about the deceased woman or the cause of death.

Westbound traffic on the Sawgrass Expressway was affected as northbound traffic was rerouted away from the area during the investigation.

Late Tuesday night, all northbound lanes were reopened.

CSPD is handling the death investigation.

