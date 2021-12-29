DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 28-year-old woman who had gone missing from Dania Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Elexis Frazer had been last seen along the 3000 block of Southwest 14th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Frazer stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a black and white sweater and black shorts.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials confirmed in a tweet that Frazer was found safe in Hollywood.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.