DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is facing charges after calling police on former NFL player Terrell Owens back in August.

Caitlin Davis has been charged with filing a false police report, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, after accusing Owens of speeding in her neighborhood.

Owens denied the allegation and recorded some of his encounter with her to prove his innocence.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

