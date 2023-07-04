FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police responded to a car accident where a woman drove her silver sedan into a swimming pool, resulting in a fully submerged vehicle.

The incident took place at 2900 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale, at a small apartment building, Tuesday afternoon. The driver crashed through a wooden fence, causing her car to end up in the pool.

“I grabbed her, she started climbing through the window and I just grabbed her and put her to the side,” said T.J. Yarborough, a witness.

Fire Rescue authorities confirmed that there were no reported injuries.

A tow truck was called to remove the car from the pool.

