HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, they said, she was found injured outside of her Hollywood home.

Hollywood Police units arrived at the scene in the area of South 24th Avenue and Adams Street, at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a neighbor called after they saw the injured woman.

The woman was reportedly bleeding in her yard.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several officers surrounded the area.

Once the woman was found, rescue crews transported her to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Details remain limited as to how the woman was injured.

