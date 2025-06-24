LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a vehicle was found overturned in a canal in Lauderhill.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where the roadways in the area of 2028 Northwest 56th Avenue have been shut down pending the investigation.

Rescue crews managed to pull one female victim out of the vehicle. Upon arriving on land, life-saving measures were conducted before the victim was transported to Florida Medical Center in critical condition.

Lauderhill Police arrived soon after and are conducting an investigation.

It appears as though the vehicle broke through the cement barrier.

The Lauderhill Dive Team is on the scene searching for any more potential victims.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.