PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a woman into custody as they continue to investigate the mysterious death of a man inside a Pembroke Pines home.

Investigators found the man dead inside his South Bridge community home along Northwest 106th Terrace, at around 7 p.m., Friday.

Saturday evening, Pembroke Pines Police confirmed they have 57-year-old Michelle Gibb in custody. Detectives believe she could be connected to the suspicious death.

UPDATE: Michelle Gibb has been located and safely taken into custody. Our investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released at a later time. https://t.co/yxKFgn7rPr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 28, 2021

Investigators said Gibb lived at the home temporarily prior to the man’s death.

According to police, she could potentially be mentally unstable.

Officials said more investigation will be released at a later time.

