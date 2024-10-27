OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a woman after, they said, a car break-in outside an Oakland Park home led to her being shot and taken to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting along Northwest 13th Terrace, near 49th Street, just after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding deputies arrived at the home to find 31-year-old Ruika Abdulrahman suffering from a gunshot wound on her arm.

Deputies provided first aid, and paramedics with Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported her to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Back at the scene, cameras showed a bullet pierced the driver’s side window of a white SUV parked in the driveway of the residence.

Crime scene investigators spent most of Sunday morning taking photos around the home.

An area resident said he heard gunfire, adding he’s not used to all this commotion on this quiet street.

“At about 4 a.m., 4:30 , somewhere around that time, I heard like a single gunshot, and I knew it was a gunshot,” he said. “I was just sitting there, wondering what’s going on, and in the next, like, five minutes later, I just heard police cars.”

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident was related to the burglary, and Abdulrahman was arrested.

BSO’s Oakland Park District Crime Suppression Team and BSO’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

