WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who barricaded herself at a South Florida business was taken into custody by SWAT teams.

SWAT and Wilton Manors Police arrived at the scene at Dragon Lily Tattoo, located at 500 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Thursday afternoon.

Officers used flash-bang type devices in an attempt to get the woman out of the building.

7News cameras captured the woman with her hands up as she surrendered to officers.

During the hours long standoff, traffic at Oakland Park Boulevard, between Andrews and Powerline Road, was closed down.

The road westbound has since been reopened.

It is unclear what charges the woman will face.

