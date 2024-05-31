OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is suing the Opa-locka Police Department after, she said, officers shocked her with a Taser and unlawfully arrested her when she was protesting the closure of the Opa-locka-Hialeah Flea Market.

Yolanda Lopez, who ran a shop at the flea market, said it’s hard to watch the video of what happened to her in Opa-locka back in October of 2022.

“All she was doing was standing in a public street, trying to support her family and her children, and the result was these bruises, the result was getting stun gunned,” said attorney Michael Pizzi.

According to Lopez, the flea market had closed the day before, and she was handing out flyers to let customers know how they could reach her.

Two officers then pulled up to the market, and moments later, Lopez was on the ground.

“I never resisted arrest. I asked the lady several times not to use the Taser,” Lopez said through a translator.

Her attorney said the altercation left her injured.

“Bruises on her arm, bruises on her hand,” Pizzi said.

Lopez’s husband said that she’s still affected.

“She’s very emotional about it,” he said. “She wakes up at night with nightmares, screaming.”

Lopez and her attorney have filed a lawsuit asking for millions of dollars.

“I don’t wish this upon anyone,” she said.

Opa-locka Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

