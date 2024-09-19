FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is suing Broward County after being mistakenly arrested on Christmas Eve two years ago while returning from a Royal Caribbean cruise.

Jennifer Heath Box, 50, was taken into custody at Port Everglades on December 24, 2022, when deputies, acting on a warrant for another woman with a similar name, accused her of child endangerment.

“The two women have different middle names, different last names, different addresses, different driver’s license numbers, different social security numbers, different hair color, eye color,” said Box’s attorney Bobbi Taylor speaking with 7News on Thursday. “This Jennifer is five inches taller, she’s 23 years older than the Jennifer wanted in the warrant.

Despite discrepancies in age, height, and other details, deputies arrested her.

Box, who spent Christmas in jail, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, claiming authorities should have known she wasn’t the suspect. She was ultimately released on Dec. 27.

“[I’ve been] going to counseling, trying to understand everything, process it all,” said Box. “It’s still a struggle for me and I have good days and bad days, so just trying to make it through.”

In a statement to 7News, the Broward Sheriff’s Office defended the arrest, saying it was based on information from U.S. Customs and Harris County, Texas, where the warrant originated.

The BSO deputy followed the appropriate protocols in handling this matter, and after receiving confirmation of the Harris County warrant, arrested Ms. Box. Had it not been for the arrest warrant filed by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Customs and Border Patrol would not have flagged Ms. Box, BSO would not have been notified and she would not have been arrested. The actions of the BSO deputy involved in arresting Ms. Box were reviewed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division, and no employee misconduct was found. The matter is now closed.

No lawsuit has been filed against Harris County.

