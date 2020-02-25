Woman steals wallet, commits credit card fraud in Fort Lauderdale stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police need help finding a woman who has committed a series a credit card crimes.

Police said a wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a restaurant near Southeast Eighth Street and East Las Olas Boulevard in January.

They said the woman seen in a surveillance video from a store went on to rack up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges at several South Florida stores using the stolen credit cards.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

