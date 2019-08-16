Woman steals over $300 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help in identifying a woman accused of shoplifting hundred of dollars worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s.
On Friday, July 5, the woman was captured on camera passing all of the registers at the hardware store located at 130 N. University Drive without paying for a $329 Greyco Magnum LTS paint sprayer.
Surveillance footage also showed her placing the paint sprayer in the trunk of a white four-door Volvo and entering the passenger side.
She has short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue scrubs. She possibly has a tattoo at the nape of her neck.
If you have any information regarding the theft or recognize the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
