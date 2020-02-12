Woman steals $1,100 worth of items from West Marine store in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help looking for a woman seen in a surveillance video walking into a West Marine Store and walking out without paying for more $1,100 worth of items

It happened at the West Marine store near Pines Boulevard and Southwest 103th Avenue.

The woman is believed to be about 25 years old with multiple ear and nose piercings.

If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the woman, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.