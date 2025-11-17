LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital after she was shot in the leg by a stray bullet in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the area of the 3100 block of Northwest Second Street on Sunday evening.

Officers located a woman who had been shot by a bullet outside of her home.

Paramedics rushed her to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about a shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.