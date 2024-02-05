FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is speaking out after she suffered a wound on her leg when she and her friends were shot by a pellet gun in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim wished to remain anonymous when she spoke to 7News, Monday afternoon.

According to the victim, she was targeted and shot on Friday night near Riverside Park, located at 555 SW 11th Ave.

During a night out with her friends, they spent the evening downtown listening to music. When they started walking home, someone shot a pellet gun at them from a car, which left a clear mark on her leg.

“It was near the Firehouse Museum that one of us felt something,” she said.

She said that the car circled back and fired again.

“I’d say less than 10 minutes later, same car drove right back and then shot all three of us and then kept going,” she said.

As the car drove away, the victim called police.

“At that point, felt more comfortable when the cops were there,” she said. “I didn’t think, obviously they were going to come around.”

She took a picture of her wound and posted it on a neighborhood social media app, along with a description of what happened.

She said she wants to make others aware, so that they’re on the lookout for the suspects.

“We walk our baby too, we walk our dog,” she said. “This happened at a 11 o’clock at night, so I wouldn’t really have the baby with me then, but still, it definitely made all of us really upset.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

