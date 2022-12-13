TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief snatched several wigs at a beauty supply store in Tamarac and made a run for it, and the owner of the business said the stolen merchandise is worth thousands of dollars.

Sunday morning, a customer went to The Beauty Plug in Tamarac and had questions about a wig worth hundreds of dollars.

“Ooh, look, see? Something like this,” the customer is heard saying in surveillance video.

The questions continued until several minutes later.

“This human hair right here?” she asked.

Until the customer turned into a thief and took off with an armful of merchandise into the parking lot before fleeing in a silver sedan.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, the owner of the store, Charelle Thompson, said her business took a big hit.

“It was a huge loss for us,” she said. “I am still going through the inventory, but where I am now, it’s close to $10,000.”

Because a single wig can cost well over $500.

It’s the latest blow to a nearly 2-year-old business that Thompson and her husband hoped could provide a solid foundation for thier two teenage daughters.

“I wanted to give them an opportunity at entrepreneurship, start from the ground up and own something, so we went out on this venture,” said Thompson.

This is not the first time The Beauty Plug has been targeted by thieves with an eye for pricey merchandise.

Exactly a year ago, three young women — one pregnant, another holding a baby — pulled a similar snatch-and-grab, pepper-spraying Thompson’s daughter on their way out.

“And my daughter faced trauma after that. We had to get her therapy to get past that,” said Thompson.

The business started out with ambitious lessons for her daughters, Thompson said.

“That you can accomplish your dreams if you set your mind to it, and if you commit and you’re dedicated, you can get it done,” she said. “They’ve learned a couple of other things, too: to be suspicious, defensive, scared. Everybody is a suspect at this point. That is the total opposite of what we wanted to create, the environment we wanted to create in this store. I don’t know how we will move forward.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

