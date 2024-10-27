OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a woman after, they said, a reported car break-in outside an Oakland Park home led to her being shot and taken to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting along Northwest 13th Terrace, near 49th Street, just after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding deputies arrived at the home to find 31-year-old Ruika Abdulrahman suffering from a gunshot wound on her arm.

Deputies provided first aid, and paramedics with Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported her to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Back at the scene, cameras showed the driver’s side window of a white SUV parked in the driveway was pierced by a bullet.

Crime scene investigators spent most of Sunday morning photographing the SUV, laying out evidence markers and investigating the blocked-off neighborhood.

Area resident Rocko Kryns said he heard gunfire, adding he’s not used to all this commotion on this quiet street.

“At about 4 a.m., 4:30 , somewhere around that time, I heard like a single gunshot, and I knew it was a gunshot,” he said. “I just heard it, and I know it wasn’t fireworks; it’s not the Fourth of July, so I knew something was going on. It was very, very loud, different than anoy other sound. I was just sitting there, wondering what’s going on, and in the next, like, five minutes later, I just heard police cars.”

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident was related to the burglary, and Abdulrahman was arrested. As of late Sunday night, detectives have not specified what charges she is facing.

As for the homeowner, they were seen speaking with detectives earlier in the day.

People who live nearby said the homeowner has never caused any issues.

“It’s been a good neighborhood. I’ve been around here over 20 years, and I’ve never seen anythong like it,” said Kryns.

BSO’s Oakland Park District Crime Suppression Team and BSO’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. They have not specified whether or not Abdulrahman was trying to break into the SUV.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.