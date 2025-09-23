PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was shot and a suspect was taken into custody after a possible domestic dispute in Pembroke Pines.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 78th Terrace and Northwest Third Street in reference to a shooting.

The woman was transported to Memorial Regional to be treated for her injuries. Her exact condition and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard near the Turnpike after attempting to flee the scene.

At the time the relationship between the shooter and the suspect is unknown.

It’s unclear what charges are pending against the suspect but detectives said they are not looking for anyone else.

The investigation remains ongoing.

