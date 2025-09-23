PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was shot and a man was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Northwest 78th Terrace and Third Street in reference to a shooting.

Derick Williams described what he said looked like a gun fight outside his home.

“When I heard, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’ I knew it wasn’t firecrackers, and I’m like, ‘What was that,” so I peeked out the door because I didn’t want to get hit by no bullets, I peeked out the door, when I peeked out, that’s when I saw the the guy,” said Williams. “He ducked in, boom, ducking behind a car, boom, and the other guy, he’s shooting, they shooting back and forth.”

7News cameras captured several cars with bullet holes in the parking lot and at least 30 evidence markers placed on the ground by officers.

“It was tragic, man. That’s crazy,” said Williams.

A woman who was shot was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Her cousin spoke to 7News but did not want to be identified.

She said the victim has a son who will be turning 1-year-old soon.

“She’s a mother, she’s very bubbly, she just recently went back to school to chase her dreams,” said the victim’s cousin.

Her cousin said she’s doing better in the hospital.

“She is doing well, she’s in surgery and we’re leaving it in God’s hands,” said the victim’s cousin.

Hollywood Police say a suspect was taken into custody at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike after attempting to flee the scene.

According to authorities, everyone involved in the shooting knew each other, including the person they’ve taken into custody.

It’s unclear what charges are pending against the suspect but detectives said they are not looking for anyone else.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.