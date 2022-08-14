POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said she tried to drive herself to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach when she crashed into a tree outside of the hospital.

The patient was rushed inside, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

