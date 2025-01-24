LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfre tore through a neighborhood in Lauderhill, leaving a woman dead, police said.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the ahooting along the 3400 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find multiple shell casings. They were told a woman had driven herself to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency after she was shot.

That victim later died at the hospital. Police identified her as 29-year-old Brittany Chatman.

Police said the motive and suspect are unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.