LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfre tore through a neighborhood in Lauderhill, leaving a woman dead, police said.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the ahooting along the 3400 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find multiple shell casings. They were told a woman had driven herself to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency after she was shot.

That victim later died at the hospital. Police identified her as 29-year-old Brittany Chatman.

Police said the motive and suspect are unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox