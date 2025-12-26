LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A heated argument between neighbors ended with one of them dead in Lauderhill, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and 56th Avenue, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived at the Sunny Lake apartment complex, investigators said, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said it all started as a fight with a neighbor that escalated, adding they have accounted for everyone involved. Officials said they are working on confirm whether or no tee suspect lived in that neighborhood. Their investigation is ongoing.

Officials are still asking anyone for information about this incident to call Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

