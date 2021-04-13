Woman shares encounter with iguana breaking into Sunrise home

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman’s room was trashed during a cold-blooded break-in, but the culprit wasn’t a crook.

She quickly found out she was dealing with a very large iguana invader hiding in her home!

“Tell me you live in Florida without telling me you live in Florida. I’ll go first,” Katey Kelley begins to say in her TikTok video.

Kelly shared on TikTok her surprising encounter with an iguana inside her South Florida home.

She said with three dogs, it’s not unusual to come home to an open sliding glass door, so she thought nothing of it.

“I came home, and my back door was open, my sliding glass door, and I thought the dogs had just opened the door ’cause they’ll open it up if it’s unlocked, and I didn’t think anything of it,” Kelley said. “I closed the door and sat down to watch TV, and I heard all this noise coming from the other room that just didn’t stop.”

But then things got a little weird.

“We see this. Like, what went on in here? So then we look in here, ’cause we hear a noise, and we see this. Everything is knocked over, and I see that,” Kelley said.

Turns out the culprit behind the noise and the mess was a 4-foot bright green iguana. The animal was hiding behind the dresser in her room, wedged between the wall.

Kelley said she immediately called her dad and told him it was an emergency. He needed to come home and get the iguana out, so when her father got there, he grabbed some gloves and removed the unwanted house guest.

The pesky reptile wouldn’t go without a fight.

“He just got a pair of gloves on and moved the bureau back and just kind of grabbed its body and brought it outside, but it was fighting,” Kelley said. “He had to go slow. He first tried to grab it, and the iguana grabbed on to like the bureau, and its nails were like caught.”

The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

Kelley thought only her friends and family would see it, but it’s gained about 2 million views so far.

“Just crazy that it’s blown up like this,” Kelley said. “Two million people have seen this story about this iguana getting into my house. Yeah, I definitely didn’t expect that at all. I put it up thinking nobody was gonna really see it, and then, my best friend called me, and she was like ‘Do you see what’s happening right now?’ And that was when it was at 200,000 views, which I thought was crazy, and now we’re at 2 million.”

Kelley said she sees iguanas often in the canal behind her home, but they never approached her house because they are usually scared off by her dogs before they make it into the yard.

