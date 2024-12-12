FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her service dog are without a safe place to live ahead of the holiday season after their home went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The residential fire was sparked around 5:00 a.m., in the area of 650 Arizona Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The homeowner, Cheryl Clayton, said she was sleeping with her service dog, Dixie, when the fire alarms went off.

She said the fire spread quickly.

“I looked up and I saw smoke coming from the living room area. I was in the hallway and I panicked. I said ‘Dixie, Dixie, the house burning down,” she said.

Clayton said she panicked and ran out the house, soon after she realized Dixie was still inside and knew she had to do something.

“I ran back in. I snatched her. I snatched some stuff. You know what I picked up? I picked up my bible and I picked up Dixie and I ran outside,” she said.

Clayton said she had to run into her burning home a total of four times to find and gather as many valuables as she could before finding her phone and calling 911 herself.

“I said ‘Oh my God everything else is inside. The phone. This and that. It’s cold, I ran back in, I got some more stuff. I went in there about four times. And the fourth time was to find the phone. I couldn’t find the phone,” she said.

Though she tried to get help from her neighbors, many of them were unwilling, with one even becoming irate with her.

“I went next door and I knocked on the neighbors’ house, they were awake. They shut off all the lights and they were silent,” said Clayton. “Went to another house, woke up a guy, he got very angry at me and slammed the door in my face. [I was] begging him to call 911.”

By the time fire rescue arrived, Clayton and Dixie had safely evacuated the home.

Officials said though the house was filled with heavy smoke, they did not locate an active fire.

Crews opened windows to ventilate the home.

The interior of home suffered extensive damage, items were charred and the walls were covered in soot.

This fire has turned Clayton’s life upside down, many of her belongings were lost in the blaze.

“I never been through a fire before. It’s awful. It’s not right. I can’t take any more stress. It’s too much,” she said. “My life has been so stressful lately and it’s just like the straw that’s trying to break the camel’s back. But I am going to keep my faith. I am not a victim. I am a conqueror and I will get through this but I am very sad and I feel like crying.”

Clayton is on disability, lives on a fixed income and can not afford to rebuild but still she remains optimistic.

“To all the people out there, I just want to say I have an immutable heartbeat of love and my philosophy in life is that love is the only power to be reckon with. However, I am really sad and I just don’t want to fall apart on camera. Thank you for any help,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Clayton’s son has created a GoFundMe on her behalf as her home will be uninhabitable for some time. If you would like to donate, click here.

