PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman told police she was kidnapped from Hollywood and sexually assaulted before being rescued at a Port St. Lucie Publix, authorities said.

Port St. Lucie police said officers were called around 9:15 a.m., Sunday, to the store at 10400 SW Village Drive after the woman sought help from an employee.

She told police that a family friend took her against her will from an undisclosed location in Hollywood and assaulted her.

Investigators said the man stopped at the Publix in Tradition during their trip to an unknown destination.

While inside, the woman approached a store employee, who hid her in an office and called 911.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, and police towed the white van the pair had been traveling in.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and that more information will be released Monday.

Port St. Lucie is about 90 miles north of Hollywood.

