PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman who told police she was kidnapped from Davie and sexually assaulted was rescued at a Publix in Port St. Lucie, authorities said.

Port St. Lucie police said officers responded around 9:15 a.m., Sunday, to the store at 10400 SW Village Drive after the woman sought help from an employee. The worker hid her in an office and called 911.

Officers took 60-year-old Michael Jablonski of West Palm Beach into custody in the parking lot.

Police said Jablonski initially refused commands, got into the driver’s seat of his van and grabbed an officer’s arm before a second officer used a Taser to subdue him.

Investigators said the woman, an acquaintance of Jablonski, reported that he took her against her will from a location in Davie and assaulted her in a business parking lot near the Gatlin Boulevard exit off Interstate 95.

Police originally said she was abducted from Hollywood but later corrected the location to Davie.

Jablonski was arrested on charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on a police officer. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Davie police are investigating the alleged kidnapping, while Port St. Lucie police continue to investigate the sexual assault allegation.

Additional charges are possible, authorities said.

