OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at Oakland Park Saturday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies said that the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the 4000 block of Northeast Eight Avenue, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests were made, but investigators are questioning a person of interest.

