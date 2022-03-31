HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A skater was struck in the street, and the driver didn’t bother to stop. The search is now on for the hit-and-run driver responsible.

The victim’s husband, Gunnar Magliocca, was able to track down a rental car involved in the hit-and-run, after his wife, Brittney Capodilupo, was left with a fractured ankle, bruises and scrapes.

“They almost killed my wife, they are going to kill somebody else and not get help accountable for the next one,” said Magliocca.

The hit-and-run happened Tuesday morning, along A1A, just south of Dania Beach Boulevard in Hollywood.

“I just was in shock. You don’t think those things will happen to you,” said Capodilupo.

The 34-year-old said she was on these now mangled Rollerblades when she was hit from behind.

“First, I was confused thinking there’s no way that just happened, and then I slowly started to realize that I did get hit by a car,” said Capodilupo. “When I was on the ground, I started yelling and screaming for him to stop, screaming for the people standing next to him to stop and get a picture of their license plate.”

Thankfully somebody did, Hollywood Police were called, but Magliocca launched his own investigation.

“We were able to find out where it came from and when it was going to be returned. It was owned by a rental car company. I went the next day, and sure enough, the car pulled in,” said Magliocca.

That’s where he confronted the driver, but police said the vehicle was in someone else’s possession the day of the crash. They said they are in contact with the person who they believe is responsible for the crash.

The car did have front-end damage and the license plate matched the photo from the witness.

As police investigate, an attorney for the family has asked witnesses to come forward.

“I urge the witnesses to help participate with the police to provide the information that they know to help police make an arrest in this horrible situation,” said attorney Marty Ged.

Police have not named a suspect, but Magliocca is not about to give up and has waited by the phone hoping for news of an arrest.

“It sets a terrible precedent that you can come to South Florida, drive around on vacation or on business, run somebody over, almost kill them and get on a plane and leave,” said Magliocca.

The family is hoping the witness that took the photo will come forward and speak to police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.