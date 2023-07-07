COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a man ambushed and robbed a woman who was walking alone at a South Florida nature center, and the horror did not end there.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the incident happened along one of the trails at the Fern Forest Nature Center, located along the 200 block of South Lyons Road, just before 2 p.m., Thursday.

“There was a sexual assault and a robbery,” said Coconut Creek Police spokesperson Scotty Leamon.

An investigation is now underway that could lead police to the woman’s alleged attacker.

Detectives said the 53-year-old victim told officers she was walking alone on one of the trails when a man robbed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman eventually got away uninjured.

“Physically uninjured. Now, mentally, emotionally, that’s a different story,” said Leamon.

Those who visited the nature trail on Friday were in sheer disbelief to hear about the attack.

“It’s crazy, you know,” said visitor Michael Tineo, “but yeah, definitely, I mean, I have to be careful and try not to walk alone in these areas because nowadays, it’s a little bit difficult.”

“I haven’t noticed anything. I thought this was a safe place, so I’m a little concerned now,” said Tracy, another visitor. “There’s an office, community center, so I thought there was someone, like, watching or surveying the grounds. OK, I’m gonna go home now.”

Police said they are following several leads and have identified a person of interest.

“There was a little bit of a commotion after that, so there were some people that saw some things there,” said Leamon. “There was some evidence they were able to gather at the scene. They kind of took the investigation to a specific person.”

While police have identified a person of interest, they have not made an arrest.

If you have any information on this incident that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



