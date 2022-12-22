FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby with a full-size reindeer decoration, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart.

Thursday morning, the decoration that had been ripped off from the Ocean Manor Resort was back at the very spot where it was stolen three weeks before Christmas.

“We were all shocked someone would take a life-size reindeer,” said Frank Talerico, the hotel’s owner. “Not only did she bring the reindeer back, she also brought back cookies and cake for our staff.”

The security video shows a pair of women as they posed for a selfie with the decoration before one of them swiped it right from the lobby.

Exterior surveillance video showed the Grinches with sticky fingers as they hopped on a golf cart with the decoration and made their indiscreet getaway.

Talerico believes a day of drinking at the nearby tiki bar led to the woman’s bold move.

The hotel’s owner said that when the woman brought the reindeer back, she didn’t even remember what happened.

“Someone that she knew saw this story on channel 7News and called and said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re the one that took the reindeer,'” said Talerico, “and she saw the clip and realized what she did and that it was something she should not have done.”

Now the woman who was initially called a Grinch for her actions has since been forgiven.

“To me, people can make mistakes, but when they do the right thing and fix the mistakes, it’s just as good as not making the mistake,” said Talerico, “so we’re very happy she did the right thing, and she’s definitely on Santa’s nice list.”

Talerico told 7News that since the reindeer was returned, he will not be pressing charges.

