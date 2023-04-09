LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a woman after she plunged into a canal in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 45th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the woman crashed through a gate in the neighborhood and went into the canal.

Cameras captured the victim’s vehicle fully submerged.

Rescue divers managed to pull the driver from the water.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

